3 people killed in B.C. avalanche were Swiss nationals, reports say

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Swiss media is reporting that the three people killed in an avalanche near Terrace on Sunday were Swiss nationals – a father and his two sons.

Global News has reached out to the Swiss consulate in Vancouver.

The company, White Wilderness Heliskiing, said in a statement Tuesday the avalanche happened near Mount Knauss on the ski run Iridium Shoulder within the White Wilderness Heliskiing tenure.

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Four people were caught in the avalanche and buried, the company said.

They were found through a transceiver search and deployed airbags.

The four people were extricated within 15 minutes of the avalanche, the company said, but the three guests did not survive.

The fourth person, a guide, was critically injured and flown by BC Ambulance to the Terrace hospital.

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White Wilderness Heliskiing said the guide is now in stable condition and undergoing surgery in Vancouver.

“The WWH team sends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the three guests who lost their lives in this incident. Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims,” the company said.

They confirmed that operations have been suspended until further notice.