Toronto police creating counterterrorism unit after synagogue, U.S. consulate shootings

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Police in Toronto say they’re establishing a new counterterrorism unit in direct response to “an evolving security landscape” in the city.

Chief Myron Demkiw his force would take a new approach to extremism as, in its view, the terrorist and extremist threat to the city has increased.

“We’re here to announce new measures to help prevent, detect and disrupt extremist violence and terrorism and to help reassure our community,” he told reporters.

“As you know, tensions around the world are extremely high right now.”

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Among the triggers for the move is a spate of shootings targeting synagogues in and around Toronto in recent days, as well as a shooting at the United States consulate in downtown.

The chief also cited antisemitic terrorist attacks in Australia and the south of the border.

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Toronto police said the new unit would be standalone and be available for rapid responses to extreme situations. It would still take a back seat if the RCMP were to be involved in responding to a terror threat.

Those threats come as Toronto prepares to host six World Cup matches in June and July, with large travelling groups from countries like Germany, Croatia and Senegal expected to descend on the city.

“We also have FIFA coming up, where we are expecting tens of thousands of visitors,” Demkiw added.

“We need to have the proper resources to face these new realities.”

The chief, however, said the announcement was not about a specific threat, but rather being “proactive.”

Meanwhile, Toronto police said it intends to deploy police with tactical equipment and patrol rifles across the city, particularly around places of worship and tourist hubs.

The move, police said, is to deter terror attacks and extremist threats.