Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto residents urged to stay away from waterways amid heavy rainfall

By Kathryn Mannie The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2026 5:56 pm
1 min read
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto residents are being warned to stay away from waterways and travel with caution after heavy rainfall in the Greater Toronto Area Sunday morning raised the risk of hazardous conditions.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a water safety advisory Sunday, saying that rain, combined with warmer temperatures and melting snow, could cause water levels to rise in GTA rivers.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The conservation authority said flooding was not expected but warned residents should exercise caution.

The advisory in Toronto comes as large swaths of southern and central Ontario were under flood warnings earlier this month due to a major storm, most of which have since been downgraded to water safety advisories.

At least 14 conservation authorities stretching from Ottawa to Sarnia have water safety advisories still in effect.

Environment Canada’s is forecasting little rain in Toronto for this week.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices