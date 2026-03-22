Toronto residents urged to stay away from waterways amid heavy rainfall

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Toronto residents are being warned to stay away from waterways and travel with caution after heavy rainfall in the Greater Toronto Area Sunday morning raised the risk of hazardous conditions.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a water safety advisory Sunday, saying that rain, combined with warmer temperatures and melting snow, could cause water levels to rise in GTA rivers.

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The conservation authority said flooding was not expected but warned residents should exercise caution.

The advisory in Toronto comes as large swaths of southern and central Ontario were under flood warnings earlier this month due to a major storm, most of which have since been downgraded to water safety advisories.

At least 14 conservation authorities stretching from Ottawa to Sarnia have water safety advisories still in effect.

Environment Canada’s is forecasting little rain in Toronto for this week.