London Knights hand out 2025-26 team awards; have home ice against Soo Greyhounds

After finishing a regular season that saw them record 40 wins for a league-record 17th time since 2000 the London Knights celebrated the year’s accomplishments by handing out their team awards on Sunday, March 22 at Canada Life Place.
London will face the Soo Greyhounds in Round 1 of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.
It will be the first time since 2007 that the clubs have met in the post season. That series was a wild one that the Knights took in seven games, led by Patrick Kane and Sam Gagner.
London and Sault Ste. Marie have met just four times in the playoffs in their history and the Knights have won every series.
The full schedule can be found below.
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2025-26 London Knights award winners
Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Sebastian Gatto
Most Improved Player: Andoni Fimis
3 Star Award: Jaxon Cover
Scholastic Player of the Year: Braidy Wassylin
Abakar Kazbekov Hardest Working Player: Evan Van Gorp
Player’s Player: William Nicholl
Fan Favourite: Maksim Sokolovskii
Don Brankley Community Service Award: Rene Van Bommel
Intensity Award: Cohen Bidgood
Rookie of the Year: Jaxon Cover
Sportsmanship and Ability Award: William Nicholl
Best Defensive Forward: Braiden Clark
Best Defenceman: Henry Brzustewicz
Heart Trophy: Jesse Nurmi
Richard Hunter Memorial Award for Leading Scorer: Ryan Brown
MVP: Henry Brzustewicz
First round schedule for London Knights vs Sault Ste. Marie:
Game 1 – Friday, March 27 at London, 7 p.m.
Game 2 – Sunday, March 29 at London, 6 p.m.
Game 3 – Tuesday, March 31 at Sault Ste. Marie, 8:07 p.m.
Game 4 – Wednesday, April 1 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.
Game 5 – Friday, April 3 at London, 7 p.m.*
Game 6 – Sunday, April 5 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*
Game 7 – Tuesday, April 7 at London, 7 p.m.*
*if necessary
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