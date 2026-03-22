Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta trucker convicted of child luring in U.S. to be sentenced in April

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2026 11:53 am
1 min read
A gavel sits on a desk before the a meeting of the House Justice and Human Rights Committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. View image in full screen
A gavel sits on a desk before the a meeting of the House Justice and Human Rights Committee in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Calgary trucker convicted of child luring in the United States after an online child sex-crime sting operation is set to be sentenced next month.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty last month to luring a minor in a case that saw an American detective in Idaho pose as a 14-year-old girl online.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court heard the man urged the fictional girl to call him “Daddy,” then texted sexually suggestive messages.

He then arranged a meeting at a truck stop south of the city of Idaho Falls just before Christmas, where he was arrested.

Police said during an interrogation, the man told investigators the sexually suggestive messages were done “in the heat of the moment” and he would never follow through.

Online court records show the man is set to be sentenced April 16.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices