Alberta trucker convicted of child luring in U.S. to be sentenced in April

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A Calgary trucker convicted of child luring in the United States after an online child sex-crime sting operation is set to be sentenced next month.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty last month to luring a minor in a case that saw an American detective in Idaho pose as a 14-year-old girl online.

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Court heard the man urged the fictional girl to call him “Daddy,” then texted sexually suggestive messages.

He then arranged a meeting at a truck stop south of the city of Idaho Falls just before Christmas, where he was arrested.

Police said during an interrogation, the man told investigators the sexually suggestive messages were done “in the heat of the moment” and he would never follow through.

Online court records show the man is set to be sentenced April 16.