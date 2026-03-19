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Crime

2 men deported from B.C. as CBSA continues extortion-related crackdown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Update from the CBSA on extortion files'
Update from the CBSA on extortion files
WATCH: The Canada Border Services Agency is providing an update on its extortion crackdown and highlighting the recent deportations of two people. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.
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The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is providing an update on its crackdown and response to extortion-related shootings.

On Wednesday, CBSA said it has been monitoring immigration cases that have been potentially linked to extortion cases since August.

As of March 12, it has opened 372 immigration investigations, issued 70 removal orders and removed 35 people from Canada.

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In the Pacific region, the CBSA says it has issued 34 removal orders and removed 25 people.

The agency also highlighted the recent deportations of two people, Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, saying both men were linked to organized crime and removed from Canada earlier this year.

The Surrey Police Service says as of early March, there have been 64 extortion-related cases in the city of Surrey alone. Eleven of those cases have been linked to extortion-related shootings, and it also comes as the mayor of Surrey reached out to the federal government, asking it to declare a national state of emergency due to the extortion crisis in cities across the Lower Mainland and across Canada.

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The federal government has not yet responded to the request.

 

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