Quebec father who drowned his 2 children found guilty of murder

A jury has found a man who drowned his two children in their Laval, Que., family home in October 2022 guilty on all charges.
Kamaljit Arora, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, whose names are covered by a publication ban.
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The jury also found Arora guilty of attempted murder of his eldest daughter and of strangulation of his wife, Rama Rani Arora, who survived the attack.
In a written admission at the beginning of the trial, the accused admitted to drowning his youngest children, but his lawyers argued the acts were not premeditated and he was experiencing a relapse of depression first diagnosed in 2020.
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The Crown had maintained the evidence pointed to a well-thought-out plan to commit the crimes.
While first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years, the case will return to court in May for sentencing on the other counts.
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