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Crime

Quebec father who drowned his 2 children found guilty of murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, where two children were found dead. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown outside a house in Laval, Que., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, where two children were found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
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A jury has found a man who drowned his two children in their Laval, Que., family home in October 2022 guilty on all charges.

Kamaljit Arora, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, whose names are covered by a publication ban.

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The jury also found Arora guilty of attempted murder of his eldest daughter and of strangulation of his wife, Rama Rani Arora, who survived the attack.

In a written admission at the beginning of the trial, the accused admitted to drowning his youngest children, but his lawyers argued the acts were not premeditated and he was experiencing a relapse of depression first diagnosed in 2020.

The Crown had maintained the evidence pointed to a well-thought-out plan to commit the crimes.

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While first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years, the case will return to court in May for sentencing on the other counts.

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