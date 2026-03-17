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Politics

Saskatchewan finance minister says deficit budget aims to protect provincial services

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted March 17, 2026 8:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s finance minister says budget intends to protect provincial services'
Saskatchewan’s finance minister says budget intends to protect provincial services
WATCH: Saskatchewan's finance minister Jim Reiter tells reporters Tuesday he is opting to re-wear last year's budget shoes as the province braces for a deficit budget.
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Saskatchewan’s finance minister is opting to wear the same shoes he wore last year for this year’s budget day, saying it reflects the province’s response to “tough economic times” around the world.

“They are in good shape, just needed a little touch-up and they needed some protection,” Jim Reiter told reporters Tuesday while holding a can of shoe protectant.

Reiter also unveiled the title of this year’s budget, which is “Protecting Saskatchewan.”

“You’re going to see measures that the government is taking to help Saskatchewan citizens through geopolitical stresses around the world,” Reiter said, adding that some other concerns from residents that can be expected in his speech include health care, affordability and economic stresses.

Premier Scott Moe has already said Saskatchewan will see a budget in the red, similar to the budgets tabled in other provinces. He owes this to revenue challenges due to trade and market uncertainty across the globe.

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“The global uncertainty really does cause me some pause, and it’s likely the last thing that’s on my mind when I go to bed any night, including the night before budget,” Moe told reporters Tuesday at a Regina agriculture conference.

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Despite ongoing global uncertainties, such as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran which has sent oil markets surging and gas prices soaring, Moe says his government is not planning to raise taxes or cut spending on services.

The government has hinted at several major areas of spending in recent announcements over the past couple of weeks.

Last week, the government revealed its new “Patients First” health care plan, but withheld its costs, saying it would appear in the budget.

This health care plan aims to add more nurse practitioners, lower wait times and expand virtual appointments.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan launches new health-care plan, says ‘standing still’ not an option'
Saskatchewan launches new health-care plan, says ‘standing still’ not an option

“We’ll protect Saskatchewan patients by continuing to invest in our health care system,” Moe said at a press conference announcing the health care plan in early March.

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On Monday, the province announced a new data centre in Regina, to be built by the parent company of Bell Canada and expected to generate an economic value of up to $12 billion.

“We’re seeing significant investment in this province, which I think really speaks to some bright days ahead for the province of Saskatchewan,” Moe said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition NDP has been pushing for improved health care while avoiding fee hikes for power and car insurance.

On Tuesday, the Opposition also pushed for cutting gas taxes to provide some relief at the pump.

“The government could show people that they get it and that they are willing to do something, anything, to offer some relief instead of what we’ve seen over the last number of years,” NDP Leader Carla Beck told reporters Tuesday at the Regina farming conference.

Last year, the province projected a $12-million surplus, but it quickly dipped into the red, with the latest update showing a $427-million deficit.

Reiter is expected to table Saskatchewan’s budget on Wednesday afternoon.

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