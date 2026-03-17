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Politics

Quebec pre-election budget set to be tabled Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard tables legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
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Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard will table the province’s 2026-2027 budget Wednesday.

It is expected be the last one tabled by the Coalition Avenir Québec government before a general election in the fall.

The minister has said the new budget will focus on the government’s core functions and investments in infrastructure.

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Girard has also said the government wants to ensure stability at a time when there is uncertainty about a range of issues including trade with the U.S. and the war in the Middle East.

Business and labour groups have urged the government to invest more in the local economy as well as in areas such as education, health care and transit.

Girard said in his last fiscal update in November that the province was projected to have a deficit of $12.4 billion.

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