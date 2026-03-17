N.S. RCMP issues more cannabis tickets as crackdown on First Nations stores continues

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they issued two summary offence tickets at what they say were illegal storefronts in First Nations communities in the province.

RCMP say they conducted inspections at two stores in the Cape Breton communities of Whycocomagh and Eskasoni on March 12 and 13.

“We’re committed to reducing the impact of illegal cannabis storefronts in our communities,” says Supt. Jason Popik of the Nova Scotia RCMP. “We’re now seeing more storefronts that are closed as we continue our inspection efforts. This is an early indication that police efforts to have these storefronts cease operations is working.”

They said the inspections resulted in the seizure of a variety of cannabis products, adding officers continue to document and inventory the items.

Police allege hash was also located in Whycocomagh, along with hundreds of cannabis items they say had been packaged to resemble “ordinary items” like candy, potato chips, cookies, chocolate bars and cereal.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an illegal practice that increases the chance of accidental consumption by children,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A person at each of the storefronts was charged under the Cannabis Control Act for operating a store that sells cannabis. Police said the amounts of the summary offence tickets will be determined in court. Appearance notices for offences under Nova Scotia’s Revenue Act involving illegal tobacco were also issued to each person.

They said the investigations are ongoing.

According to police, officers also attended four storefronts in Potlotek, one in Pictou Landing and one in Paqtnek, and found them closed.

The tickets came days after an Indigenous government in the province passed a new resolution saying the provincial government and RCMP have no right to carry out enforcement on its lands.

The council of Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation released the resolution Friday, saying it has a treaty right to self-governance, recognized by the Constitution.

It goes on to say the community has a right to regulate cannabis and tobacco sales, and that the province is using the RCMP and government inspectors to “assert their unlawful authority” on the community.

The First Nation was just the latest to condemn moves by the RCMP, as tensions between the province and Mi’kmaw governments have risen since Attorney General Scott Armstrong issued a directive to police agencies in December to increase enforcement on illegal cannabis operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The move has led to one community banning Premier Tim Houston and several of his ministers from its land, with other chiefs speaking out against it.

Government officials have said the crackdown was needed to fight organized crime and other activities that they say fund human trafficking. But they have not provided further details about how human trafficking is linked to illegal cannabis.

Nova Scotia argues all retail cannabis sales outside the Crown-owned Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation are illegal and has called for increased enforcement, while Mi’kmaq leaders have argued they have a treaty right to grow and sell cannabis.

— With files from The Canadian Press