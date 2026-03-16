Vincent Massey Trojans win provincial hockey championship to avenge loss in city final

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The Vincent Massey Trojans are once again the Manitoba champions in boys high school hockey.

The Trojans successfully defended their title in the final of the Provincial AAAA Boys High School Hockey Championship with a 4-1 win over the Oak Park Raiders on Monday at the Sevens Oaks Sportsplex.

The victory avenges the Trojans’ loss to the Raiders in the city championship less than two weeks ago.

Aiden Dilay scored twice in the championship game, including an empty netter to seal the championship victory. Will Bader and Carter Kaczmarz also scored for Vincent Massey in the win. Adam Blair recorded two assists, while Karsten Ross notched Oak Park’s lone goal in the loss.

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The Trojans had a goal called back in the opening period as it was ruled the net was knocked off before the puck went in. Colby Bru was awarded a penalty shot after the disallowed goal for holding on the breakaway, but he was stopped by Raiders goalie Mitch Fiebelkorn.

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The Trojans outshot them 35-29 as Vincent Massey goalie Noah Barnes stopped 28 shots. Fiebelkorn made 31 saves for Oak Park.

Vincent Massey finishes provincials with a perfect 4-0 record after defeating the Sturgeon Heights Huskies in Saturday’s semifinal.

Trojans defenceman Trevor Johnstone was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Barnes, Dilay, Bader, Ross, Blair and David Sudoski were all chosen tournament all-stars.

The Trojans won back-to-back titles to take just their third AAAA boys high school hockey crown in school history, with their only other provincial boys hockey championship coming back in 2010.