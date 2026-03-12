Juno Awards coming to Winnipeg in April 2027

See more sharing options

The Juno Awards are returning to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced that the Manitoba capital will host the 2027 Junos.

Winnipeg previously hosted the celebration of Canadian music in 2005 and 2014.

Next year’s Juno Week festival is scheduled for April 1 to 4.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it’s a chance to showcase the province’s vibrant arts community.

This year’s awards show is set to take place on March 29 in Hamilton.