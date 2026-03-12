Menu

Entertainment

Juno Awards coming to Winnipeg in April 2027

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 9:39 pm
1 min read
A lighting rehearsal is performed during a preview of the Juno awards set, in Vancouver on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A lighting rehearsal is performed during a preview of the Juno awards set, in Vancouver on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
The Juno Awards are returning to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has announced that the Manitoba capital will host the 2027 Junos.

Winnipeg previously hosted the celebration of Canadian music in 2005 and 2014.

Next year’s Juno Week festival is scheduled for April 1 to 4.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it’s a chance to showcase the province’s vibrant arts community.

This year’s awards show is set to take place on March 29 in Hamilton.

