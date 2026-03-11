Menu

Canada

Overpass strike backs up Saskatoon’s Circle Drive for second time in a week

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
Circle Drive sees massive traffic pile-up for the second time in as many weeks.
Circle Drive sees massive traffic pile-up for the second time in as many weeks. Makhdum Elahi Mashravi / Facebook
Saskatoon snarled by traffic delays as Circle Drive ring road hit by 2nd overpass strike in a week.

Video shows a truck carrying an excavator hit the 108th Street overpass on Circle Drive northbound near Sutherland.

The overpass is closed to through traffic and was significantly backed up on Circle Drive while road crews managed the debris.

Damage to infrastructure is limited to a significant amount of concrete on the road and a sign dangling from the overpass.

The incident comes nearly a week after someone hit the Highway 16 overpass travelling into Saskatoon on Highway 11.

Police and the City of Saskatoon are expected to release more details in the coming hours.

