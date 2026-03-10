Ontario’s 1st cases of another mpox variant reported in Toronto

Toronto public health officials are advising those eligible for a mpox vaccine to get one after a new type has been confirmed in the city and province for the first time.
According to Toronto Public Health, two travel-related cases of mpox clade Ib were confirmed this week. This strain of the virus has been associated with outbreaks in parts of Central and Eastern Africa, as well as a small number of travel-related cases internationally, including in European countries.
In Toronto, mpox activity since 2022 has primarily involved the IIb strain of the virus.
Both strains can cause painful skin lesions, fever and other flu-like symptoms.
Treatment of both clades of the virus is the same through the mpox vaccine, which Toronto Public Health continues to offer to eligible residents through its clinics and community partners. The vaccine is free and available with or without a health card. Two doses are recommended for “optimal protection,” the health agency notes.
Toronto Public Health says those who have received two doses do not need additional vaccines, though if someone has only received one dose they are partially protected but should get a second.
A total of 155 mpox cases were confirmed in Toronto in 2025, with the city’s health agency noting it recorded a higher concentration in the downtown core.
