Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario’s 1st cases of another mpox variant reported in Toronto

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 4:39 pm
1 min read
FILE - Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubhag-Carela prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine before inoculating a patient at a vaccinations site on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubhag-Carela prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine before inoculating a patient at a vaccinations site on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto public health officials are advising those eligible for a mpox vaccine to get one after a new type has been confirmed in the city and province for the first time.

According to Toronto Public Health, two travel-related cases of mpox clade Ib were confirmed this week. This strain of the virus has been associated with outbreaks in parts of Central and Eastern Africa, as well as a small number of travel-related cases internationally, including in European countries.

In Toronto, mpox activity since 2022 has primarily involved the IIb strain of the virus.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both strains can cause painful skin lesions, fever and other flu-like symptoms.

Treatment of both clades of the virus is the same through the mpox vaccine, which Toronto Public Health continues to offer to eligible residents through its clinics and community partners. The vaccine is free and available with or without a health card. Two doses are recommended for “optimal protection,” the health agency notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Public Health says those who have received two doses do not need additional vaccines, though if someone has only received one dose they are partially protected but should get a second.

A total of 155 mpox cases were confirmed in Toronto in 2025, with the city’s health agency noting it recorded a higher concentration in the downtown core.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Mpox case with no travel history detected in England'
Health Matters: Mpox case with no travel history detected in England
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices