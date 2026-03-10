Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan to allow killings of rampant elk as last resort, if they get permits

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2026 4:04 pm
1 min read
This bull elk is pausing among the beautiful late summer goldenrod. View image in full screen
This bull elk is pausing among the beautiful late summer goldenrod. Getty Images
Saskatchewan’s government says farmers dealing with rampant elk problems can soon kill them off if they get permits.

The province says it will provide eight depredation permits next year to producers who have demonstrated a history of significant damage caused by congregating elk.

Environment Minister Darlene Rowden says the idea came about after hearing from hundreds of farmers each year about the animals eating their feedstocks and causing other damage.

She says she’s not happy about allowing the kills but something needed to be done.

The minister says carcasses must be harvested for their meat and they can’t only be destroyed.

The province says Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation will work with producers to install mitigation efforts, such as fencing, before giving them tags to kill the animals.

Rowden told reporters Tuesday hunters generally don’t like the use of depredation permits.

“Are they happy? I’m not going to say they’re happy. I’m not happy, either,” she said.

“It’s a resource in our province, but they are causing havoc. We need to do something.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

