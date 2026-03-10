‘A pleasant discovery’: Historic mural restored at Edmonton housing conversion site

Send this page to someone via email

A long-covered mural representing the history of Indigenous peoples in Edmonton is back on display after being hidden away for over a decade.

The former Charles Camsell hospital in North Edmonton is home to an original piece of artwork that is prominently displayed. The mural was completed when the hospital was first finished in 1967. At some point the mural was covered with plywood, and when renovations on the building began it was rediscovered.

“It was a pleasant discovery… It was covered with plywood for 30 years, and when we took the plywood down, it was a wonderful mural,” architect Gene Dub said.

The hospital closed in 1996. A development permit for the site was approved in 2014, and the city’s heritage unit recommended the mural be retained and restored.

“We had to clean it because it had all kinds of glue and other materials on it, and we had to replace some of the tiles, but generally it was in pretty good shape,” Dub said.

The artist who created the large piece is Alex Von Svoboa. He also made a few other historic works in Edmonton.

Dub put more than two decades into converting the tuberculosis hospital into residential lofts. Earlier this year he sold the building to Strategic Group, which is now renting the units under the new name Inglewood Lofts.

“If the purchaser didn’t look at the history of it, he still walked by and saw how magnificent it was. So, it really influenced the overall feel of the building,” Dub said.

The Charles Camsell hospital has a significant history. According to the Edmonton & District Historical Society, the building has made headlines for forced sterilization of Indigenous women, the prime ministers apology for Inuit treatment of TB, and the class action lawsuit filed by former patients.

In 2021, the site was also searched for unmarked graves, though no discoveries were made.

“The Indigenous connection with the animals, and the Indigenous people shown on here. It’s pretty indicative here to show the significance of Indigenous people of Edmonton for good and for bad. There are different perspectives on their experiences here,” Edmonton Historical Board chair Harrison Sheremeta said.

The city, during the time of rezoning, recommended to the developer that they retain and restore the mural, and that was subsequently added as a requirement and condition in the direct control zoning for the entire property.

Sheremeta said this is an example for other developers and architects to look for inspiration.

“Walking around this type of development here, former hospital, now modernized, reused for housing. You would not expect to come across this…1960s-era mural,” Sheremeta said.

“It would be great to continue these acts of reuse projects in Edmonton. We do multiple other historical properties that could use some tender love and care and could use some creative reuse for new purposes such as housing or commercial uses,” Sheremeta said.

–with files from Nicole Stillger