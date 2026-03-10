Menu

Canada

Calgary mayor seeks new funding framework for low-income transit pass

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 2:55 pm
2 min read
A bus sits at the beginning of Calgary Transit's Route 70, known as the Valley Ridge Express, on Dec. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
A bus sits at the beginning of Calgary Transit's Route 70, known as the Valley Ridge Express, on Dec. 3, 2025. Skylar Peters / Global News
Calgary’s mayor says it’s a benefit to the community — but the constant conversation surrounding the city’s low-income transit pass causes too much uncertainty.

Jeromy Farkas says he’s written a letter to the Alberta government, hoping to figure out a new way to fund the program.

The low-income transit pass program uses a sliding scale system that assigns a purchase price based on income. The less an applicant earns, the less they will need to pay.

Calgary offers three levels of discounts: 95 per cent, 65 per cent and 50 per cent. In 2025, the program cost the city $58 million.

Provincial funding of $6.3 million covered slightly more than 10 per cent of that figure.

“Initially this was a partnership — it was a cost sharing arrangement. Right now we see about 10 per cent of the cost coming from the provincial government and the remainder comes from the municipal government… that’s just not fair,” Farkas told reporters outside council chambers on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, Farkas confirmed he sent a letter to Alberta Transportation Minister Jason Nixon in February.

“To ensure long-term, sustainable funding, the City of Calgary is seeking a more predictable and enhanced provincial funding commitment … including exploring longer-term finance and governing models,” Farkas said.

Farkas added he’s received no response from the provincial Transportation Ministry since the letter was sent on Feb. 12.

“Frankly there’s a human element to it,” Farkas added. “Every single year, Calgarians worry about whether this program will be discontinued. This is essential infrastructure – it’s an essential service.”

It’s completely unfair to ask Calgarians to come to our budget proceedings every single November to share their personal stories. It’s incredibly hard, it’s incredibly vulnerable to come to city council to essentially beg for this service to be continued.”

The 2025 city budget, approved in December 2025 by the newly elected council, included a $76-million funding boost for Calgary Transit to improve frequency across the system, purchase new buses and expand funding for the low-income transit pass program.

The program is typically a part of budget deliberations at Calgary city hall each year, but Farkas hopes a multi-year approach could provide more certainty moving forward.

Global News has reached out to Nixon’s office but has not yet received a response.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

