SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Roy Stephenson.
    March 10, 2026 at 10:36 am

    But but but Trumpy said it was all over? It was complete. He also said he likes them as young as six last night while he crooned semen covered love murmurs on my pillow.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. preparing for ‘most intense day of strikes’ in Iran, Hegseth says

By Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali, Susan Heavey & Katharine Jackson Reuters
Posted March 10, 2026 10:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump administration keeps world guessing on Iran war objective'
Trump administration keeps world guessing on Iran war objective
U.S. President Donald Trump and some of his top officials are continuing to keep the world guessing about the true goals of this administration's war on Iran. Jackson Proskow reports on the mixed messaging, and the changing timeline for when the violence could end.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The top U.S. general said on Tuesday that while Iran was fighting, it was not more formidable than Washington had thought, as the United States geared up for what is being called the most intense day of strikes against Iran in the war so far.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the United States was carrying out strikes against Iranian mine-laying vessels and the Pentagon would look at a range of options if it was tasked with escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport, leaving tankers unable to sail for more than a week and forcing producers to halt pumping as storage fills.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think they’re fighting, and I respect that, but I don’t think they’re more formidable than what we thought,” Caine said.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to escalate the war with Iran if it blocked oil shipments from the Middle East, even as he predicted a quick end to the conflict.

Click to play video: 'Iran war: How rising oil prices will affect Canadian grocery prices, mortgages'
Iran war: How rising oil prices will affect Canadian grocery prices, mortgages

During the press conference at the Pentagon, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States would carry out the most intense day of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

Hegseth reiterated that this would not be an endless war and said Trump would decide when the U.S. campaign would end.

The United States has carried out strikes against more than 5,000 targets in the first 10 days of the campaign, including against more than 50 naval ships, Caine said.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices