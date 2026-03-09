Menu

Canada

RCMP in N.S. continue cannabis crackdown with more searches at First Nations stores

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw leaders condemn RCMP activity after several raids of First Nation storefronts'
Mi’kmaw leaders condemn RCMP activity after several raids of First Nation storefronts
Nova Scotia RCMP say illegal cannabis was seized in Eskasoni First Nation, Potlotek First Nation, Paq'tnkek First Nation, Waycobah First Nation, and Digby. As Ella Macdonald reports, Indigenous activists say this is further evidence they're being racially targeted.
Nova Scotia RCMP have continued their crackdown on unlicensed cannabis stores, with most of the targeted sites having Indigenous ties.

The Mounties say they inspected five operations last week, four of which were on First Nations territory.

They included stores in Eskasoni and Waycobah territories, and another near Digby, N.S., where the Indigenous-owned Peace and Friendship Trading Post has seen several raids in recent months.

The provincial government has directed police to step up enforcement against what it calls illegal cannabis stores, but some First Nations leaders say they have a treaty right to sell the product.

Police say they issued six summary offence tickets and seized cannabis and hash as part of last week’s inspections.

Michelle Glasgow, chief of Sipekne’katik First Nation, said last week on social media that checkpoints were being set up at the entrances and exits of the community northeast of Halifax.

“If you’re not trying to do us any harm, you’re welcome in our community,” Glasgow said in the video.

“But for those who want to do us harm, who want to do us harm by force … you’re not welcome here. And if you’re foolish enough to come up here, you better be smart enough to figure out how you’re getting out.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

