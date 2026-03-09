Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Ontario junior hockey team ends season with 0-50 record

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
A hockey puck sits inches from the net. View image in full screen
A hockey puck sits inches from the net. Getty Images
Share

The season was anything but a barnburner for a Sarnia junior B hockey team as it finished its season with a difficult record to swallow.

The Sarnia Legionnaires lost their final game of the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL) season on Sunday 8-2 to the Elmira Sugar Kings. It was their 50th straight loss out of 50 games.

In the end, the team scored 83 goals but let in 341, giving them a -258 goal differential. The team was last in the GOHL Western Conference.

It’s the first time in the history of the GOHL that a team did not win a single game. The league was first formed in 2007 after the Golden Horseshoe, Midwestern and Western leagues joined together as three conferences.

The teams compete for the Sutherland Cup, which was first awarded in 1934. The Chatham Maroons claimed the championship last year.

This season is a stark contrast to the Legionnaires’ 2024-25 season, in which they won 17 games and lost 29, or even their 2023-24 season, when they made it to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Legionnaires have been part of the GOHL since its beginning in 2007, and made the playoffs every year except 2019-20, 2024-25 and this season. They also were Western Conference champions in 2008-09.

