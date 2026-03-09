SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
World

Carney, Trump speak as Iran war escalates and oil prices soar

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Iran names its new supreme leader as attacks grow on all fronts'
Iran names its new supreme leader as attacks grow on all fronts
There are major developments in the Middle East — Iran says it has named its new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as attacks expand on all fronts. Thick black smoke blanketed Tehran after the U.S. and Israel targeted fuel depots and refineries. Jeff Semple has more.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke Sunday afternoon in response to escalating global tensions as the Iran war continues to escalate and spread across the region.

The two discussed “the economy, developments in the Middle East, and trade relations between the two countries,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two also agreed to “remain in close contact.”

Also on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney gathered the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the ongoing war in Iran and the Middle East.

The Incident Response Group is a federal co-ordination body that brings together several ministers, senior officials and agencies that respond to major emergencies involving the country.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump'
‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump
The Incident Response Group reviewed potential changes “to the threat landscape in Canada and underlined the importance of continued vigilance to enhance domestic security,” the statement said.

It added that the meeting “focused on efforts to protect Canadians in the region and work with partners to de-escalate the conflict.”

“Canada was not consulted, did not participate, and has no plans to participate in the offensive actions against Iran that are being undertaken by the U.S. and Israel,” a separate statement by the Prime Minister’s Office reads.

“The initial conflict has spread widely as a result of attacks by Iran and its proxies on other countries across the broader Middle East.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

