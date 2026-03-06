Menu

Canada

Mount Royal University students aim to bring more women into aviation

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 6:07 pm
1 min read
Air Cadet Claire Gaida takes a flight on the simulator at Mount Royal University's Women in Aviation Day. View image in full screen
Air Cadet Claire Gaida takes a flight on the simulator at Mount Royal University's Women in Aviation Day. Global News
Mount Royal University (MRU) is hoping to attract more women to the aviation industry, where they remain critically underrepresented, it says.

The post-secondary institution held a Women in Aviation Day at Calgary’s Springbank Airport on Friday to provide prospective pilots with an opportunity to network.

“We have a bunch of industry representatives,” said Kacy Cameron, an MRU second-year aviation student and one of the event organizers. “They have sent all their female pilots — as much as they could — just to show some inspiration for the younger generation, showing the different opportunities within the aviation industry.”

The open house style event allowed students to check out planes, speak with other students and connect with industry leaders. Cameron hopes it will give fellow students the chance to see themselves in their future careers.

“Having a mentor to look up to is definitely something I wish I had growing up,” explained the pilot hopeful.

Air Canada pilot Amy Cruickshank, an MRU grad, was on-hand answering questions about how she got her career off the ground.

“I think it’s always important to see yourself represented,” said Cruickshank. “So, I’m here answering questions and showing young women that this is a great career choice. I love my job and I think it’s great for any woman who wants to try it.”

For 12-year-old Air Cadet Claire Gaida, it’s an opportunity to make connections and possibly find a volunteer opportunity to further a career that runs in her family.

“My uncle is a bush pilot,” said Gaida. “He flies off to the north, [to] Indigenous communities and rescues people there. Right now, the population of female aviators is growing a bunch, that’s a really good thing.”

 

