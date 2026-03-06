SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia gave Iran information that can help strike US military: sources

By Seung Min Kim & Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted March 6, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
Bombs in Iran View image in full screen
FILE-- Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Friday night, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the U.S. intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information.

Still, it’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran a week ago.

Russia has tightened its relationship with Iran as it looked for badly needed missiles and drones to utilize in its four-year war Ukraine.

Tehran, meanwhile, has been isolated for years over its nuclear program and its support of proxy groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, that have wreaked havoc in the Middle East.

Global News has not independently verified the reporting by Reuters.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

