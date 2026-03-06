Canada and Japan sign partnership deal on defence, energy, trade

Send this page to someone via email

Canada and Japan have signed a new strategic partnership agreement that aims to boost co-operation on defence, energy, trade and technology

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Friday, outlining a long list of areas where the two countries plan to deepen collaboration on a range of areas from cyber policy to Arctic security and addressing climate change.

“We have much in common, and we’re enriched by each other’s cultures, perspectives and histories,” Carney said during a joint media event where both leaders made statements but took no questions.

“This is a strong foundation on which we can build something even better, more prosperous, more ambitious.”

Carney, who earned a smile and a clap from Takaichi by making some remarks in Japanese, touted the two countries’ close economic and security partnerships, including $40 billion in two-way trade and joint efforts to patrol the Pacific.

“We do much, but we’re ready to do much more,” he said.

Carney said a Team Canada trade mission will travel to Japan in “the next few months.”

The strategic partnership agreements involve closer co-operation on international emergency response, joint coast guard exercises, and tackling illegal fishing in the North Pacific.

On trade, the two countries said they would instruct officials to “identify immediate investment opportunities, including through pension funds” and exchange trade delegations.

They also agreed to expand trade when it comes to energy projects, including liquefied natural gas, and to work closer on critical minerals, including to secure reliable supplies, among other measures.