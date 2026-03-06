Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada and Japan sign partnership deal on defence, energy, trade

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 9:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney reiterates ‘middle powers’ strategy during Australia visit'
Carney reiterates ‘middle powers’ strategy during Australia visit
During his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Mark Carney doubled down on his pitch for "middle powers" to work together. Mackenzie Gray looks at what Carney told Australia's parliament, and the deal he and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada and Japan have signed a new strategic partnership agreement that aims to boost co-operation on defence, energy, trade and technology

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Friday, outlining a long list of areas where the two countries plan to deepen collaboration on a range of areas from cyber policy to Arctic security and addressing climate change.

“We have much in common, and we’re enriched by each other’s cultures, perspectives and histories,” Carney said during a joint media event where both leaders made statements but took no questions.

“This is a strong foundation on which we can build something even better, more prosperous, more ambitious.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney, who earned a smile and a clap from Takaichi by making some remarks in Japanese, touted the two countries’ close economic and security partnerships, including $40 billion in two-way trade and joint efforts to patrol the Pacific.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do much, but we’re ready to do much more,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Carney’s shifting position on Iran war overshadows trade tour across Asia'
Carney’s shifting position on Iran war overshadows trade tour across Asia
Trending Now

Carney said a Team Canada trade mission will travel to Japan in “the next few months.”

The strategic partnership agreements involve closer co-operation on international emergency response, joint coast guard exercises, and tackling illegal fishing in the North Pacific.

On trade, the two countries said they would instruct officials to “identify immediate investment opportunities, including through pension funds” and exchange trade delegations.

They also agreed to expand trade when it comes to energy projects, including liquefied natural gas, and to work closer on critical minerals, including to secure reliable supplies, among other measures.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices