Saskatchewan Roughriders seek someone who is energetic, keen to dress like rodent

If you are young, energetic and willing to dress like a football-obsessed rodent, there may be a job for you with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The defending CFL champions are hosting auditions for the next person to embody their beloved, furry mascot Gainer the Gopher.

“Gainer the Gopher is a critical part of our game day experience,” the job ad reads.

“Whether it’s game day at Mosaic Stadium or a community appearance throughout our province, Gainer represents the heart, spirit and fun of Rider Nation.”

The team’s online job posting says they’re looking for someone who can dance, hug, give high fives and also improvise — all while staying in character in the sweltering summer heat.

It says applicants submitting video auditions must be at least 18 years-old and hold a valid driver’s licence. Videos should showcase an applicant’s enthusiastic personality, performance style and how they would portray the iconic mascot.

The team declined an interview request, saying it doesn’t discuss job postings and hiring processes.

Those willing to put their name forward have big paws to fill.

It all began in 1977, when local TV reporter Don Hewitt — at the request of former Roughriders president Gord Staseson — slid himself into a primitive gopher getup and scampered his way onto the green of the Roughriders’ gridiron.

As he remembers it, fans weren’t too sure of this new mascot.

“I ran out to absolute silence,” he told The Canadian Press in November. “Nobody responded, really.”

Fans eventually grew to love Gainer, but Hewitt said there was a downside to the sweet smell of success. “They’d wash the (gopher) suit once at the end of the season,” he said. “It just stunk so bad.”

In the years since his debut, the Richardson’s ground squirrel from Parkbeg, Sask., has done everything from commercials to promotional appearances with Premier Scott Moe.

Gainer has been the face of pleasure — and occasional pain.

During one game, he flattened into a pancake the trademark straw fedora of former Regina mayor Henry Baker. In another, he got into a tussle with Bonhomme, the snowy-smiling ambassador of the Quebec Winter Carnival.

In 2006, the Calgary Stampeders barred Gainer from the field because they felt he would distract from their own mascot.

More than 10 years later, a new, slimmer Gainer with bright green eyes drew criticism from fans. Within a week, the club tweaked the look back to the traditional rodential visage.

Hewitt said he has not spoken to most of the mascot actors who came after him, but that anyone donning the costume should love and embrace the team.

He also said they should remember that Gainer’s autograph is a paw print because “gophers can’t read or write.”