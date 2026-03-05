SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
1 comment

  1. Ron
    March 5, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    We are doomed with these a ss hats in the federal government. Thank your local Boomer for putting this incompetent banker in power.

Politics

LeBlanc heading to D.C. after Carney says CUSMA ‘broken in the short term’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump'
‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump
At his final event in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed for closer business and political ties between Australia and Canada to try and hedge against Donald Trump’s tariff strategy.
Dominic LeBlanc, the minister handling the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) renegotiations, is heading to Washington, D.C., for meetings on Friday, his office says.

This comes following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s comments out of Australia, stating that the free trade agreement “effectively has been broken in the short term by U.S. actions.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed repeated rounds of tariffs on countries around the world, as well as steep sectoral tariffs on Canadian industries, including steel and aluminum, lumber and others.

Carney also said that “this government is very worried about the future of the bilateral relationship with the United States, the consequences of a zombie CUSMA or the shredding of CUSMA,” referring to the trade pact.

Click to play video: '‘Best leverage’ is unity: Poilievre suggests ‘all-party committee’ amid Canada-U.S. trade tension'
‘Best leverage’ is unity: Poilievre suggests ‘all-party committee’ amid Canada-U.S. trade tension
He said certain protocols under CUSMA weren’t followed when the United States imposed tariffs on Canada.

Carney said Canada is looking to this year’s CUSMA review as a process to “re-establish the trust” individuals, businesses and investors need to guide trade between the nations.

LeBlanc’s visit lands with the review of the CUSMA agreement on trade in full swing.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

