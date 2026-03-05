Spain denies White House claim it ‘agreed to co-operate’ amid Iran war

Send this page to someone via email

Spain has denied the White House’s statements over the possible use of Spanish military bases by American armed forces for operations in the Middle East amid the war in Iran.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares denied the European government had changed its position after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Spanish government in Madrid agreed to help the U.S.

“I can refute (the White House spokesperson),” Albares told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. “The position of the Spanish government regarding the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran and the use of our bases has not changed one iota.”

Albares’ rejection came after Leavitt said, “With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear.”

“And it’s my understanding over the past several hours, they’ve agreed to co-operate with the U.S. military. And so I know that the U.S. military is co-ordinating with their counterparts in Spain,” Leavitt said during Wednesday’s press briefing at the White House.

“The president expects all of our European allies, of course, to co-operate in this long sought-after mission, not just for the United States but also for Europe, to crush the rogue Iranian regime,” Leavitt added.

The disagreement first broke out on Tuesday when U.S. President Donald Trump said he was going to “cut off all trade with Spain,” a day after Albares said that his government wouldn’t allow the U.S. to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain in any strikes not covered by the UN charter.

Albares noted that the military bases in Spain were not used in the weekend attack on Iran.

“If the U.S. administration wishes to review the trade agreement, it must do so respecting the autonomy of private companies, international law, and bilateral agreements between the European Union and the United States,” a spokesperson from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office said Tuesday.

Sánchez has been critical of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it an “unjustifiable” and “dangerous” military intervention. His government has demanded an immediate de-escalation and dialogue and has also condemned Iran’s strikes across the region.

On Wednesday, during a televised address, Sánchez warned that the war in the Middle East risked “playing Russian roulette” with millions of lives.

“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sánchez said.

“In short, the position of the government of Spain can be summarized in four words,” Sánchez continued. “No to the war.”

After Spain denied the U.S. use of its bases, Trump said, “We could use their bases if we want.”

“We could just fly in and use it. Nobody’s going to tell us not to use it, but we don’t have to.”

— With files from The Associated Press