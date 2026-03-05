Canadian companies exporting only to U.S. cut nearly in half, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

The number of Canadian companies moving away from the U.S. as the most reliable trading partner is rising, newly released data shows, which comes one year since President Donald Trump launched a trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs on virtually all countries.

Canadian businesses that export goods to only the U.S. dropped from 62 per cent in 2015 to 34 per cent in 2025, according to a report released Thursday by Export Development Canada (EDC).

The report details the results of a survey, which featured more than 1,300 Canadian exporters and was conducted from early December 2025 through mid-January 2026.

“What we see in this latest survey is a clear action on the part of Canadian companies who are choosing to adapt to an evolving global trade environment rather than wait for a return to the old world order,” said Stuart Bergman, EDC’s chief economist, in the release.

“While confidence is improving, we see that businesses are approaching the next six months with measured caution, focusing on finding new markets and strengthening their capabilities at home and abroad to navigate a volatile global trade environment.”

The EDC report also shows 65 per cent of Canadian exporters are planning to enter new markets in the next two years. The number of companies already starting to expand exports to multiple markets has more than tripled in the last decade, from 13 per cent in 2015 to 43 per cent in 2025.

Trump’s tariffs have meant higher costs for some business owners, including hard-hit manufacturing sectors like steel and aluminum, lumber, automobiles and auto parts.

U.S. importers of goods from these Canadian businesses may face higher costs because of these policies and will choose to place fewer orders.

By seeking new international markets beyond the U.S., Canadian businesses are hoping not only to offset the drop in U.S. orders but also increase their total output.

Since the trade war began, there has been a growing Buy Canadian trend, which sees consumers actively looking to support Canadian businesses and even avoid U.S.-sourced products.

Separate Ipsos poll data, conducted exclusively for Global News, shows consumers may be motivated not only by tariff costs, but also by a soured opinion of the U.S.

A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business surveyed small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, with more than half saying the U.S. was no longer a reliable trading partner.

The EDC also cites its own Trade Confidence Index in the report, which tracks how confident Canadian exporters say they are in navigating the global trade environment based on several categories.

Overall, the EDC says its latest Trade Confidence Index sits at 69.7 per cent, which is up four per cent from September 2025. This suggests Canadian businesses may be feeling more confident in recent months about their ability to navigate tariffs amid the trade war.

Still, the EDC says in the report that this latest figure is below a historical average of 72.4 per cent, but adds: “the findings point to a Canadian business community that is adapting, investing and positioning itself for opportunity in response to the ongoing economic uncertainty.”

Many Canadian businesses are diversifying their trade relationships with countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, according to the EDC.

“Trade agreements are one of Canada’s greatest strategic advantages. By leveraging these agreements, Canadian companies can more easily tap into markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific where demand is rising,” said Todd Winterhalt, senior vice-president of international markets at EDC in the release.

“Canada has what the world needs, including leading digital technologies, energy, critical minerals and food, all of which are vital inputs to the security of countries we trade with.”