Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. party wear blazer for men
    March 5, 2026 at 12:06 am

    Perfect styles for modern-day grooms.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

OpenAI agrees to strengthen safeguards following B.C. mass shooting: minister

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2026 11:46 pm
2 min read
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon takes questions from journalists as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon takes questions from journalists as he makes his way to a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the CEO of OpenAI has agreed to take several actions to bolster safety, including providing a report outlining the new systems the firm is developing to identify high-risk offenders and policy violators.

A statement from Solomon following his meeting Wednesday with Sam Altman says the minister will also ask the Canadian AI Safety Institute to examine the company’s model and provide expert technical advice to his office.

The meeting follows the revelation that OpenAI banned the mass shooter in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., from using its ChatGPT chatbot last June due to worrisome interactions but did not alert law enforcement before the killings last month.

Click to play video: 'South Peace MLA calls for full Tumbler Ridge inquiry'
South Peace MLA calls for full Tumbler Ridge inquiry

OpenAI has said new protocols would have resulted in Jesse Van Rootselaar’s interactions being flagged to police, but Solomon says the tragedy “demands answers and stronger safeguards when powerful AI technologies are involved.”

Story continues below advertisement

Solomon says the actions Altman has agreed to take include establishing a direct point of contact with RCMP and implementing safety protocols that direct people “experiencing distress” to appropriate local services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The minister says Altman also confirmed the company would apply its new safety standards retroactively and review previously flagged cases.

Click to play video: 'AI minister ‘disappointed’ with OpenAI meeting on Tumbler Ridge shooter'
AI minister ‘disappointed’ with OpenAI meeting on Tumbler Ridge shooter

“This will determine whether additional incidents that would have been referred to law enforcement under OpenAI’s new safety standards were missed, and ensure they are promptly reported to the RCMP,” Solomon’s statement says.

Trending Now

It says the company has also committed to assessing how they would include Canadian privacy, mental health and law enforcement experts into the process to identify and review high-risk cases involving Canadian users of OpenAI technology.

Van Rootselaar fatally shot eight people in Tumbler Ridge on Feb. 10, including six children, before killing herself.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said Eby would meet Altman to find out whether the company could have prevented the shootings.

Click to play video: 'Inquest to be held into Tumbler Ridge school shooting'
Inquest to be held into Tumbler Ridge school shooting

Sharma said there is a larger question for Ottawa when it comes to regulating and overseeing platforms like OpenAI.

The Altman meetings come after B.C.’s chief coroner, Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, on Tuesday announced an inquest into the shootings that will consider the role of artificial intelligence.

Sharma said she hopes OpenAI will participate in the inquest and share whatever it knows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices