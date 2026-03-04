Calgary and Edmonton submit joint bid for 2028 World Cup of Hockey

Send this page to someone via email

It’s official: Calgary and Edmonton are setting aside the Battle of Alberta in an effort for the province to be the hosts of the World Cup of Hockey in 2028.

Valerie Ball, the senior communications manager for Tourism Calgary, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

While city officials have previously expressed interest in the event, until now they have been coy about officially taking action.

“We can confirm Calgary has submitted a bid to host the upcoming World Cup of Hockey, reflecting our city’s passion for the game and proven strength as a host of major international events,” Ball said in an email.

The City of Edmonton issued a statement later Wednesday confirming its involvement in the bid.

“We are working with our local partners — the Edmonton Oilers and Explore Edmonton in Edmonton, and the Calgary Flames and Calgary Tourism in Calgary — to present the best bid to bring the event to our province and our cities,” the statement read.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who visited Calgary on Tuesday, also told reporters that he was “aware of the bid” but was hesitant to lay out details.

“Bids are being evaluated, nothing has been finalized, but it was a good bid,” said Bettman, referring to it as one that “people could be very proud of.”

View image in full screen NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman, said during a visit to Calgary this week , that he expects the winning bid for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey to be announced within a couple weeks. Global News

The World Cup of Hockey is scheduled to be played in February 2028 and will assemble the world’s top hockey players under their national banners for a best-on-best tournament.

The NHL said it will happen in locations in North America and Europe with the host cities expected to be announced within a couple weeks.

Speaking to the media in Medicine Hat on Monday, Premier Danielle Smith suggested it was “a joint bid,” between both Calgary and Edmonton, and the province was offering up to $15 million to support it.

“We are crossing our fingers and hoping that the NHL players association, as well as the owners, make a decision for the Calgary-Edmonton bid,” said Smith.

Tourism officials in Edmonton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has described the prospect of hosting the event as “very exciting,” and said he was “very much in support of a potential bid,” but his support would also hinge on whether it’s a good business decision.

“If you can show me the value for money, I’ll be the first cheerleader,” Farkas said.

View image in full screen Calgary’s bid for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey calls for the games to be played at Scotia Place, the new home of the Calgary Flames, that is being built in the city’s Victoria Park neighbourhood. Source: City of Calgary

Calgary’s new $1.2 billion events centre development, including the $800-million Scotia Place, is scheduled to be completed in fall 2027.

The new home of the Calgary Flames is expected to seat about 18,400 people.

The Oilers play at Rogers Place, which has a capacity of 18,347 for hockey. It opened in 2016 at a cost of $613.7 million.

A successful bid for the World Cup of Hockey would mean breaking it in with a major international tournament.

–with files from Ken MacGillvray, Global News