Health

Compliments Organic brand chocolate recalled due to ‘undeclared almonds’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
Chocolate beans View image in full screen
FILE -- An artisan chocolatier sorts through cocoa beans in a workshop in Bruges, Belgium, on Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Compliments Organic brand dark chocolate with sea salt is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after undeclared almonds” were found.

The recalled code is 2026OC07 and the lot number is 5280.

The product is being recalled in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Officials have warned consumers not to “use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.”

There have been no reported illnesses.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

