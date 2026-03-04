Compliments Organic brand chocolate recalled due to ‘undeclared almonds’

Compliments Organic brand dark chocolate with sea salt is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency“ after undeclared almonds” were found.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The recalled code is 2026OC07 and the lot number is 5280.
The product is being recalled in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Trending Now
Officials have warned consumers not to “use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.”
There have been no reported illnesses.
Write a comment