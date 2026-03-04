Compliments Organic brand chocolate recalled due to ‘undeclared almonds’

See more sharing options

Compliments Organic brand dark chocolate with sea salt is being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency“ after undeclared almonds” were found.

The recalled code is 2026OC07 and the lot number is 5280.

The product is being recalled in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Officials have warned consumers not to “use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.”

There have been no reported illnesses.