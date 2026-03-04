Maple Leafs’ Tanev out for season after surgery

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev is out for the rest of the season, the NHL team announced Wednesday.

The Leafs said the veteran underwent successful core muscle surgery in New York City.

Tanev, 36, only suited up for 11 games in what has been a season riddled by injuries.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound shutdown blueliner hasn’t played since Dec. 28 in a 3-2 overtime road loss against Detroit.

Tanev is expected to be able to participate in training camp in September.

Tanev has 210 points (36 goals, 174 assists) in 878 career games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2010-11. He has also played for Vancouver, Calgary and Dallas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2026.