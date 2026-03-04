Winning $75M Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $75-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in Toronto, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

OLG said the ticket matched all seven winning numbers in the March 3 draw, making one ticket holder in the city the winner of the massive prize.

In addition to the jackpot, two Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each were also won in the draw.

OLG said one of those tickets was purchased online through OLG.ca, while the other was sold in Toronto. The exact location has not yet been confirmed.

The lottery corporation said Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $9.7 billion since 2009, including 121 jackpot wins and 1,000 Maxmillion prizes across the province.