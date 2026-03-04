Low-income residential parking permit zones introduced to Nutana area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Saskatoon has approved low-income residential parking permit zones for the 700 block of Main Street, 700 block of 10th Street and 600 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Residents in the community petitioned for the program to manage parking congestion from hospitals, post-secondary educational facilities and commercial areas.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Residential parking permits can now be purchased for roughly the 102 Nutana residents impacted — $15 annually for residents and $5 to $25 for visitors.

Residents on these blocks would be eligible to purchase up to three residential parking permits and one visitor parking permit per dwelling unit.

Non-permit holders will see a two-hour parking time limit.

The potential revenue from the zone is estimated at $3,120 annually.

This is the sixth permit parking zone under the program.