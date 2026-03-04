Menu

Canada

Low-income residential parking permit zones introduced to Nutana area

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 10:13 am
1 min read
The boundary of the Saskatoon Nutana constituency in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The boundary of the Saskatoon Nutana constituency in Saskatchewan. Elections Saskatchewan / Supplied
The City of Saskatoon has approved low-income residential parking permit zones for the 700 block of Main Street, 700 block of 10th Street and 600 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Residents in the community petitioned for the program to manage parking congestion from hospitals, post-secondary educational facilities and commercial areas.

Residential parking permits can now be purchased for roughly the 102 Nutana residents impacted — $15 annually for residents and $5 to $25 for visitors.

Residents on these blocks would be eligible to purchase up to three residential parking permits and one visitor parking permit per dwelling unit.

Non-permit holders will see a two-hour parking time limit.

The potential revenue from the zone is estimated at $3,120 annually.

This is the sixth permit parking zone under the program.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

