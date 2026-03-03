John Tory says he won’t run in October’s mayoral race

Former Toronto mayor John Tory has confirmed he won’t run in this year’s municipal election, clearing the way for a potential battle between incumbent Olivia Chow and Coun. Brad Bradford.

Tory stood down in 2023 after it was revealed he had had a relationship with a staff member in his office after serving at the top of city hall for almost a decade.

“The office of the mayor is a vitally important institution bigger than any one person,” the former mayor wrote in a statement.

“I’ve always believed that its occupant must safeguard the integrity of the office. Together with protecting my family and those close to me, it is why I made the difficult decision to step away several years ago, despite the urgings of many to stay.”

Chow won a crowded byelection to replace Tory in June 2023. She won a race with more than 100 candidates, including Bradford, Coun. Josh Matlow and former police chief Mark Saunders.

In his statement, Tory said he had been encouraged to run again, but would not.

“I want to thank all of those who have been urging me to run again, from business and community leaders, to ordinary Torontonians from all walks of life, many of whom approached me on the street and on the subway. You’ve given me a lot to think about and I want to assure you I have given it serious consideration,” he wrote.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the life of our city. The world has turned. Allies have become adversaries. Our economy and way of life are under threat. People are justifiably worried for their jobs and for the future. Affordability remains a challenge for many and others fear for their safety.”

Tory said avoiding “attacks” on his personal life was a key reason he decided against running again.

“I will not be running,” he continued. “And not because I lack the energy or the desire. I will not be running for mayor because I feel I cannot put my family and the people I care about through the inevitable attacks on me and my personal life that we’ve started to see before I’ve even announced my intentions. I’m not asking for you to feel sorry for me. I did hold myself to account by stepping down and I know that politics is a tough business — at times, brutal. What I’m asking for is your understanding.”

Toronto’s next municipal election will take place in October.

Bradford has already declared he is running, while Chow has not said if she is in or out.

Tory added he would consider an endorsement during the race.