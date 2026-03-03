Leafs thinking positive despite four-game skid

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs put a positive spin on their fourth straight loss since the Olympics.

The Maple Leafs gained a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, but they will enter their final 21 regular-season games seven points out of a playoff position.

But the Boston Bruins, the team that holds down the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have played two fewer games than the Maple Leafs.

“We’re just trying to stay positive,” Toronto forward Dakota Joshua said. “It’s a tough time for our group.”

Last season, the Montreal Canadiens snatched the eighth and final playoff spot in the East with 91 points. That means the Maple Leafs need a minimum of 27 points in their final 21 games to have hope of securing a post-season berth.

Joshua revealed that different Toronto players have stepped up with words of wisdom in the hopes of shaking the Maple Leafs out of a funk that has seen them lose 10 of their last 13 outings.

“It’s about sticking together,” Joshua said. “It’s about finding a way.”

Joshua scored the Maple Leafs’ first goal before 18,255 at Scotiabank Arena in his third game back after missing two months with a lacerated kidney. The 29-year-old left-winger from Dearborn, Mich., admitted that it has been difficult to get his wind back.

“I’m feeling better every game,” he said.

The goal was Joshua’s first since he scored the game-winner at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 16.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube shuffled his lines in an attempt to get his team a much-needed win. Nicolas Roy, between Joshua and Matias Maccelli, was an effective trio, providing the home team with some physicality.

“Since (Joshua has) come back, he’s been pretty good,” Berube said. “I thought he did a lot of good things again tonight. Other than the goal, even though it was a great shot, good play. For me, he’s being that heavy, physical player that we need a good job for us.”

Berube also put his two best offensive players, captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander, together on a line with Bobby McMann. While Nylander scored the tying goal with 2:30 remaining in regulation on the power play, Matthews extended his season-high goalless streak to eight games.

“I thought they were good,” Berube said. “Auston had eight shots. Willie had (four). They created. They just didn’t finish.”

The Maple Leafs’ busy post-Olympic schedule continues on Wednesday and Thursday for their fifth and sixth outings in nine days against the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, respectively.

“That’s kind of like our blueprint,” Berube said in his analysis of the shootout loss to the Flyers. “We did a lot of good things tonight. We’ve got to go out to Jersey and do the same thing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.