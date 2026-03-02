Menu

Economy

Danielle Smith says Iran war underscores need for new Alberta pipeline to the coast

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 4:47 pm
1 min read
Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media at the Legislature in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media at the Legislature in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Amber Bracken/ The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the war in Iran underscores the need for a new pipeline connecting her province’s oil reserves to the West Coast.

The threat of shipping disruptions have seen global oil prices jump since American-Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend.

Smith says any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil choke point at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, only underscores the need for a new pipeline that could bring her province’s pivotal export to Pacific shipping lanes.

Click to play video: 'Escalating Israel-Iran conflict puts Strait of Hormuz into focus'
Escalating Israel-Iran conflict puts Strait of Hormuz into focus

She says if the uncertainty continues, it only demonstrates that the world and Canada’s trading partners need to have a stable source of supply.

Depending on how much market volatility is to come with one month left in the province’s current fiscal year, Smith says her government’s expected $4.1-billion deficit could shrink.

Last week, her United Conservatives projected a $9.4-billion deficit for the coming year based largely on sluggish oil prices.

Click to play video: 'Leaders around the world ‘blindsided’ by US-Israel strikes against Iran'
Leaders around the world ‘blindsided’ by US-Israel strikes against Iran
