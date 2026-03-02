Niagara councillors vote to slow regional chair’s governance consultations

Send this page to someone via email

A move by the Niagara regional chair to review municipal governance with an eye to possible amalgamations appears to have hit a snag after an at-times testy council meeting.

A letter earlier this month from provincial appointee Bob Gale to mayors of the region said there are too many elected officials in Niagara — 126 — and tax increases are too high, so he is starting consultation on reforms including potential amalgamations or reducing the number of councillors.

Several mayors have said the letter caught them off guard and they want a more thorough process involving data and discussions with residents, rather than the tight, two-week timeline he gave mayors to provide feedback.

“Everyone here seems to agree that there’s a need for a review of governance,” Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop told Gale at the meeting.

“There’s a need to review services, and there may be something further that comes out of a governance review. This is somewhat the direction you were going, but it’s going to rely heavily on data, a business case which the residents of Niagara … deserve. Not just word from you.”

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week he agrees that Niagara has too many councillors, but that any move toward amalgamation has to be led by Niagara, with the approval of the majority of mayors.

One councillor asked Gale if the province plans to just step in and impose its own governance changes on Niagara, if the region itself cannot agree on a path forward. Gale said he did not know.

Ford, a former Toronto city councillor himself, slashed the size of that city’s council in half shortly after becoming premier. His government also set out to dissolve the upper-tier municipality of Peel Region, but largely reversed course months later.

At a special meeting Thursday night, Niagara regional councillors — a group that includes mayors and some councillors from municipalities across the area — voted to conduct a full governance review and directed Gale to refrain from further action and using staff time or regional resources for his own consultations.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin said his municipality supports governance changes, though not forced amalgamations.

“If amalgamation is to be a part of Niagara’s future, it should only involve willing parties,” he said.

“The premier has been very clear that he would respect the vote of any majority of Niagara mayors. I am very happy to hear this. If Ontario ever changes its position, I will point out that 18 months was the timeframe provided to Peel Region before that effort ended in disaster. Personally, I would expect a similar amount of time to be provided to Niagara municipalities.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati is in favour of amalgamating down to four cities, and chastised councillors who said there has not been enough consultation, noting various reports and provincial government committee hearings over the years.

“By the way, folks, it’s your job, you’ve been elected to represent the people, not go back to them every time you want to make a decision,” he said.

“The idea is that you are elected to represent them, to make good decisions, not ask them every time. Otherwise, you’re not leading. We need to lead by example, and stop circling the wagons and shooting inward.”