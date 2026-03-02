Alberta to update or patch software after spike in cybersecurity incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is putting $40 million toward software upgrades after seeing a major spike in cybersecurity incidents last year.

The project, outlined in the government’s new budget last week, will see 66 “legacy applications” be updated or patched.

It will “reduce identified critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the potential for serious compromise,” the budget reads.

The Technology and Innovation Ministry said in an email Friday that the province can’t give further details on what types of software are covered under the new spending, citing the need to avoid creating new security risks.

It said the government has been providing digital services for more than three decades and some software programs are outdated.

“Legacy systems vulnerabilities, often referred to as ‘technology debt,’ is not just an Alberta government or public sector problem,” the ministry said.

“Virtually all organizations must face and manage this challenge.

"It is critical work we must execute to ensure our systems remain secure and operational in order to deliver essential services to Albertans."

The statement said some of the software programs set to be patched are public facing, and are monitored closely for any suspicious activity.

The planned software upgrades come after the province experienced a major increase in cybersecurity incidents last year, the ministry said.

It said the province managed close to 3,000 cybersecurity incidents last year — a roughly 35 per cent increase compared with 2024.

It didn’t explain if those attacks had led to any harm or system problems, but it attributed some of the increase to improved detection abilities.

“Cyber attacks are growing more frequent and complex globally, and Alberta’s government systems face regular threats like any other organization,” the ministry said.

“Known weaknesses are closely monitored, and, in all cases, additional controls have been implemented to mitigate the likelihood and potential impacts of incidents.”

The ministry also said the province managed close to 20,000 malware attacks last year, with 97 per cent being avoided.

“The three per cent that successfully reached (government of Alberta) devices — 615 infections — was detected by our monitoring appliance and contained prior to any serious impacts or compromises.”

The ministry didn’t say when it expected the software improvements to be completed, though it said it was looking to use artificial intelligence tools to speed up software replacements.

“Current estimates suggest that AI may reduce implementation timelines by up to 90 per cent,” it said.

Besides the money for software upgrades, the government’s new budget has also set aside $17.5 million for its overall cybersecurity program.