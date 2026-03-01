Alberta’s Koe tops McEwen at Montana’s Brier

ST. JOHN’S – Alberta’s Kevin Koe improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen at the Montana’s Brier on Sunday.
McEwen (1-1) took a 3-2 lead with a double in the fifth end and held a 4-3 edge after the eighth.
However, Koe’s rink scored three in the 10th and final end to take the win in the morning session at the national men’s curling championship.
In other action, New Brunswick’s James Grattan (1-1) topped Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan (1-1) 8-6 and Manitoba’s Braden Calvert (1-1) defeated Northwest Territories’ Jamie Koe (0-2) 12-5.
Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin (1-1) also beat B.C.’s Cody Tanaka (2-2) 7-4.
The event runs until March 8 at Mary Brown’s Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.
