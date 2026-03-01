Menu

Canada

Alberta’s Koe tops McEwen at Montana’s Brier

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
Team Alberta Skip Kevin Koe throws a rock during Draw 2 at the 2026 Brier in John's NL on Saturday Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Team Alberta Skip Kevin Koe throws a rock during Draw 2 at the 2026 Brier in John's NL on Saturday Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
ST. JOHN’S – Alberta’s Kevin Koe improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen at the Montana’s Brier on Sunday.

McEwen (1-1) took a 3-2 lead with a double in the fifth end and held a 4-3 edge after the eighth.

Global News at 5 Saskatoon: Feb. 27

However, Koe’s rink scored three in the 10th and final end to take the win in the morning session at the national men’s curling championship.

In other action, New Brunswick’s James Grattan (1-1) topped Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan (1-1) 8-6 and Manitoba’s Braden Calvert (1-1) defeated Northwest Territories’ Jamie Koe (0-2) 12-5.

Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin (1-1) also beat B.C.’s Cody Tanaka (2-2) 7-4.

The event runs until March 8 at Mary Brown’s Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

