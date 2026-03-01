Alberta’s Koe tops McEwen at Montana’s Brier

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

ST. JOHN’S – Alberta’s Kevin Koe improved to 2-0 with a 6-4 win over Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen at the Montana’s Brier on Sunday.

McEwen (1-1) took a 3-2 lead with a double in the fifth end and held a 4-3 edge after the eighth.

However, Koe’s rink scored three in the 10th and final end to take the win in the morning session at the national men’s curling championship.

Story continues below advertisement

In other action, New Brunswick’s James Grattan (1-1) topped Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan (1-1) 8-6 and Manitoba’s Braden Calvert (1-1) defeated Northwest Territories’ Jamie Koe (0-2) 12-5.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin (1-1) also beat B.C.’s Cody Tanaka (2-2) 7-4.

The event runs until March 8 at Mary Brown’s Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2026.