Iran begins search for new leader; U.S. military says 3 service members killed

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. says three service members have been killed as its military and Israel continue their bombardment of Iran, which led to the death Saturday of the country’s supreme leader.

In a post to X on Sunday, U.S. Central Command said three service members had been “killed in action,” with five others seriously injured.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty,” U.S. Central Command wrote. “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

The U.S. casualties are the first in what’s been called Operation Epic Fury, which saw the death of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His death was first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and later confirmed by state media.

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkin, said in a prerecorded message that a leadership council “has begun its work” of finding a new leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran targets various Middle East countries

The choosing of a new supreme leader comes barely 24 hours after Trump said on Truth Social the intent of the”massive” operation was to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

Trump also called on Iranians to “take over your government,” adding it would “be probably your only chance for generations.”

The U.S. and Israel’s first strikes began Saturday morning and appeared to target areas in downtown Tehran, which included locations linked to Iran’s leadership.

In response, Tehran launched missiles at Israel as well as several countries in the Middle East, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

State media in the UAE reported shrapnel from Iranian attacks on Abu Dhabi killed two people, with debris from aerial interceptions causing fires at the city’s main port and on the facade of the Burj Al Arab hotel.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saudi Arabia also confirmed attacks on its capital of Riyadh and its eastern region, but said it had successfully intercepted them.

2:33 Trump’s motives and political risks with Iran strike

World leaders respond to strikes

Several world leaders and ministers have spoken out in response to Iran’s attacks on the various countries in the Middle East, stressing solidarity amid the strikes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We stand in full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following yesterday’s Iranian strikes,” said European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen in a post on X. “With Khamenei gone, there is renewed hope for the people of Iran.

“At the same time, this moment carries a real risk of instability that could push the region into a spiral of violence.”

3:00 Leaders around the world ‘blindsided’ by US-Israel strikes against Iran

Von Der Leyen went on to say the European Union is working with “key actors” and regional partners to ensure stability and security, and to protect civilian lives.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand echoed Von Der Leyen’s statements, issuing posts on X condemning the strikes that fell on countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“Canada will continue working with allies and partners to support stability and reinforce collective security,” Anand wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday called for the protection of civilians as hostilities escalate.

Strikes on Iran to continue: Israel

Tehran vowed revenge on Sunday.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said in a televised address Sunday. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

The U.S. president said in a post on Truth Social that any retaliation would be met with further escalation.

“THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT,” Trump fired back in a social media post. “IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

2:27 What’s next: Iran’s uncertain future after Ayatollah’s death

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Sunday his country would have a “non-stop air train” of strikes against military and leadership targets in Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump also said that heavy bombing will continue “uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary.”

—with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev, Uday Rana, Aaron D’Andrea, Rachel Goodman, and The Associated Press