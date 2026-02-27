Canadians urged to leave parts of Middle East as conflict risk grows: Anand

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is urging Canadians in parts of the Middle East to consider leaving while commercial travel options remain available, warning that Ottawa’s ability to provide help during an active conflict would be limited.

In a statement issued late Friday, Anita Anand said the security situation across parts of the region remains “volatile and unpredictable,” and advised Canadians to remain vigilant, monitor local and international media, and follow instructions from local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place.

The statement says Canadians in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon should consider departing while commercial options are still available.

Canadians in Iran are being urged to leave immediately if they can do so safely. The federal government notes there is no Canadian embassy in Iran and that its ability to provide consular services there is extremely limited, particularly during an active conflict.

Anand also cautioned that Canada’s capacity to carry out evacuations or assisted departures during a conflict would likely be limited.

The statement says Canadians in the region are advised to prepare contingency plans that do not rely on the Government of Canada for evacuation assistance.

The minister said the safety and security of Canadians at home and abroad remains the country’s top priority. She encouraged travellers to monitor official travel advisories for their destination and to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive updates. Those already registered are being asked to ensure their contact information is accurate.