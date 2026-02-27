Quebec company charged with hiring 21 unauthorized foreign workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency says charges have been laid against a Quebec company that hired several unauthorized foreign workers.

The CBSA said charges were laid on Thursday against Camping Havana Resort, 9267-1551 Québec Inc., company directors Ariane and Dominic Perrier, and an employee named Oscar Fuentes Labrada.

The offences occurred between May 2022 and April 2024, according to the CBSA.

“This investigation was initiated in December 2022 as a result of information received from the public,” the CBSA said. “A search conducted by CBSA investigators at the company’s premises on September 4, 2024 resulted in an accumulation of evidence leading to the laying of charges.”

The CBSA said the company directors have been charged with one count of violating the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and are accused of hiring 21 foreign workers who were not authorized to work in their business.

The employee charged is facing two charges under the act of inducing or encouraging company officials to hire foreign nationals not authorized to work and of encouraging people to work in Canada when they were not authorized to do so, the CBSA said.

A court appearance is scheduled for March 26 at the Granby courthouse.

“CBSA investigators work tirelessly to maintain fair labour market conditions and protect the health and safety of Canadians,” said Eric Lapierre with the CBSA in Quebec. “Anyone who hires foreign workers without authorization is subject to criminal prosecution.”