Florida man pulled free after getting stuck in ‘quick sand’ like mud for days

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida man who went missing earlier in February was rescued on Thursday after becoming stuck up to his shoulders in quicksand-like mud.

Andrew Giddens, a 36-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., was rescued from a Vulcan Materials Company site, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. He had been stuck in a “quick sand” like substance, without food or water for days, authorities said.

View image in full screen Rescue staff work to remove a Florida man who became stuck in a pit of mud-like quicksand. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Giddens was reported missing on Feb. 14 by his friends and family, who raised the alarm to emergency services after he fell into a depression following a breakup, the sheriff’s office said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found Giddens on Thursday “covered to his shoulders in the mud.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He had “sunk below the level of the grass surrounding the borrow pit, making him virtually camouflaged,” deputies at the Putnam County Fire Rescue said in a now-removed Facebook post.

“He had been stuck in mud for several days without food or water, while the area faced freezing temperatures,” it added.

Footage of the incident showed rescuers manoeuvring ladders and using ropes, wood pallets and various tools to dig him out.

“Additionally, due to the instability of the ground, responders had to progress slowly so they would not sink,” the sheriff’s office said.

Giddens was freed after a more than two-hour rescue effort at about 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and was flown to a trauma centre in critical condition.

View image in full screen Rescue staff work to remove a Florida man who became stuck in a pit of mud-like quicksand. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Putnam County Fire Rescue, the Palatka Fire Department, the Melrose Fire Department and the Clay County Fire Rescue all assisted in the rescue.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators discovered Giddens’ car abandoned on Monday and had caught him trespassing on another Vulcan Materials Company site in 2023, but said it was not considering charges due to his mental health.

“We hope that he is able to recover from his ordeal both physically and mentally,” the department said. “We also ask family members and friends to continue to check on loved ones, especially during times of high stress and anxiety.”

A spokesperson for Vulcan to NBC News, “Our Vulcan team at the Grandin Sand Plant handled a trespassing situation with care and compassion, shepherding first responders to a man who was in distress. We are grateful for his safe rescue and thankful for the first responders who aided him.”