Deputy police chief in Durham Region suspended over ‘racially inappropriate term’

A high-ranking police officer east of Toronto has been suspended after allegedly using a racially inappropriate term.
Durham regional police say an unnamed deputy chief used offensive language during a meeting of the service’s Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network.
Chief Peter Moreira says the language was not directed at anyone but that they “recognize the impact words can have, regardless of intent.”
The Durham Regional Police Service Board says it became aware of the incident on Wednesday.
It says the deputy chief has been suspended with pay while an independent investigation is conducted.
Moreira says Durham regional police are “committed to learning and growing as a service.”
