University of Lethbridge research could shift how cancer is treated

In a lab at the University of Lethbridge, two researchers helped lead a project that would eventually uncover a critical function in cancer growth.

Trushar Patel, a Canada research chair at the university, along with Higor Pereira, discovered a new role RMRP — a ribonucleic acid (RNA) — plays in the energy of cancerous cells within the human body.

“We identified, for the first time, the structure of this RNA. So, we can see the three-dimensional envelope that this RNA has when it’s in our cells,” said Pereira.

While it may be too small to see with the naked eye, this understanding could be a big breakthrough in the health-care world.

“Cancer cells need a lot of energy because they grow at a more rapid rate than the normal cell. The energy in our cells comes from an organelle called mitochondria — it is the powerhouse,” said Patel.

Over the past few years the two researchers, along with Harpreet Singh from the Ohio State University and local students at the University of Lethbridge, found that while the mitochondria is the powerhouse, the RMRP RNA is almost like its fuel.

“We identified that when this RNA is not present in the mitochondria, the mitochondrial function is compromised and so is the full bio-energetic metabolism of the cells,” said Pereira.

This means the researchers could have found a weak link within the powerhouse, which could provide a new target for doctors when combatting cancer.

“One of (RMRP’s) functions is to help the mitochondria maintain its activity to give a lot of energy to cancer cells, so we can target potential pathways along that side,” said Patel.

He says it’s not as simple as just eliminating RMRP to suddenly cure cancer, but this research provides a potential new base for biomedical researchers to launch from.

"This is the foundational research — one of the first ones out there on that in the field. A lot of future research doors will open based on this foundational research."

According to the University of Lethbridge, RMRP has elevated levels found in breast, lung, prostate and colorectal cancers, which correlate with poor patient outcomes.

“With our understanding, we’ve identified that one molecule is critical for (the energy) of cells. We think this, in the long-term, may lead to a deeper research,” said Pereira.

Their research paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which Patel says is proof their work is important.

“The journal that has accepted our publication is one of the most read, widely-accepted journals in the world. It stands for its reputation because a lot of foundational, innovative, breakthrough research comes out in that journal. There have been instances where this type of research that came out 10, 15-years-ago has made a huge impact in the real life.”

He also says this research shows just how impressive the labs at the University of Lethbridge are.

“I think it’s important that people know it’s not just Calgary or Edmonton, at the (University of Calgary) or (University of Alberta) that research can happen.”