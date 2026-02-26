Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds earmark $1.55 billion to ensure equal services for First Nations kids

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 3:33 pm
1 min read
Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is expected to announce $1.55 billion in federal funding today to support Jordan’s Principle, a legal principle that states First Nations children must have equal access to social and health services.

MPs unanimously passed a motion in 2007 committing the government to ensuring First Nations children get necessary services without delays caused by jurisdictional squabbles between governments.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The funding, which will last until 2027, comes as Gull-Masty faces criticism for not repealing an operational bulletin released last year that limited the scope of services covered by Jordan’s Principle.

Child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock says she wants Gull-Masty to walk back those changes and explain what she’ll do if the funding runs out before year’s end.

Citing a backlog of some 130,000 Jordan’s Principle cases, Blackstock says it feels like Indigenous Services is in “chaos” and is failing to meet the needs of First Nations children.

Story continues below advertisement

Gull-Masty announced $115 million last week to renew for one year funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative, the Inuit equivalent of Jordan’s Principle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices