Canada

N.S. book publishers slammed by provincial government’s cuts to the creative sector

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 1:01 pm
1 min read
Visitors attend a session of the Nova Scotia legislature, at Province House, in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Visitors attend a session of the Nova Scotia legislature, at Province House, in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
A Nova Scotian book publisher says the provincial government’s cuts to the arts and culture sector are “soul-crushing” when sales have already been decimated by uncertainty in the U.S. market.

The Progressive Conservative’s new budget tabled this week cuts more than $130 million in government grants, including the $700,000 publishers assistance program that helps cover costs like printing and design, author royalties and marketing.

Nimbus Publishing co-owner Terrilee Bulger says her Halifax-based company has already lost about 80 per cent of its American sales because of cuts to libraries and general market uncertainty.

She says the elimination of the publishers program will mean fewer Nova Scotian books are printed.

Facing a $1.2-billion deficit, the government has chosen to reduce or cancel more than 280 grants across several departments, including for scholarship programs, arts funding and Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian programs.

The government has also cut funds from mental health programs tied to the 2020 mass shooting in the province.

Click to play video: 'Premier defends N.S. budget as critics continue to speak out'
Premier defends N.S. budget as critics continue to speak out
© 2026 The Canadian Press

