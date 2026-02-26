N.S. book publishers slammed by provincial government’s cuts to the creative sector

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotian book publisher says the provincial government’s cuts to the arts and culture sector are “soul-crushing” when sales have already been decimated by uncertainty in the U.S. market.

The Progressive Conservative’s new budget tabled this week cuts more than $130 million in government grants, including the $700,000 publishers assistance program that helps cover costs like printing and design, author royalties and marketing.

Nimbus Publishing co-owner Terrilee Bulger says her Halifax-based company has already lost about 80 per cent of its American sales because of cuts to libraries and general market uncertainty.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says the elimination of the publishers program will mean fewer Nova Scotian books are printed.

Facing a $1.2-billion deficit, the government has chosen to reduce or cancel more than 280 grants across several departments, including for scholarship programs, arts funding and Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian programs.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has also cut funds from mental health programs tied to the 2020 mass shooting in the province.