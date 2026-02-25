Menu

1 comment

  1. Not Necessary
    February 25, 2026 at 6:25 pm

    The change to the transit system was very unnecessary. These city employees are inept and incompetent. They did not consider the impact on the elderly, persons with disabilities, the mentally challenged. Why would you implement a system where the buses don’t drop you near the location you want to get to…Eg: hospitals, schools shopping center’s. Especially given the rash of violence on the transit system. They made it necessary to have to take multiple buses to get to the same location previously but, just further away so, you have to walk. The timing between connecting buses is dramatically increased. The individuals should be terminated from their employment. It is obvious they clearly do not know how to function in their role

Video link
Headline link
Canada

City of Winnipeg announces more transit updates

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 6:04 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Transit zero-emission bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit zero-emission bus. Michael Draven / Global News
Share

Winnipeg has announced more improvements to its transit system in response to rider feedback.

When the spring schedule launches on April 12, it will come with more service on multiple routes, including F5, F8, 74 (between Polo Park Mall and Old Commonwealth Path), 557 and 676 (from St. Vital Centre to Bridgwater Center, and from St. Vital Centre to Creek Bend Road).

Service will also be extended until after midnight on routes D10, D14, D16, D17, 28, 38, 43, 70, 74 and 680.

The standing public works committee is also considering more substantial changes. These include re-routing route D19 to bring buses closer to Graham Avenue and the Winnipeg Clinic, as well as splitting route D16 into two routes, which would run to downtown from Polo Park and RRC’s Notre Dame campus, respectively. If approved, those changes could roll out in June.

Mayor Scott Gillingham acknowledged riders have been frustrated with the new system ever since it rolled out in the summer and said they’ll need to keep making changes.

“The big change we made to the primary transit network was the right decision, but I’m not pleased with the way it’s rolled out,” says Gillingham. “I don’t think anyone is pleased. We’re having to make a lot of adjustments. But we will make the adjustments.”

Riders have cited longer commutes, crowded buses, more transfers and longer walks to their regular stops. These concerns are highlighted in a new survey by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, which is also concerned for its businesses.

“It is having an impact on downtown businesses and people who want to get here,” says CEO Kate Fenske. “We know there’s less people, in terms of the survey respondents, they’re coming downtown less, so that’s a real concern for us.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

