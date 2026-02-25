City of Winnipeg announces more transit updates

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has announced more improvements to its transit system in response to rider feedback.

When the spring schedule launches on April 12, it will come with more service on multiple routes, including F5, F8, 74 (between Polo Park Mall and Old Commonwealth Path), 557 and 676 (from St. Vital Centre to Bridgwater Center, and from St. Vital Centre to Creek Bend Road).

Service will also be extended until after midnight on routes D10, D14, D16, D17, 28, 38, 43, 70, 74 and 680.

The standing public works committee is also considering more substantial changes. These include re-routing route D19 to bring buses closer to Graham Avenue and the Winnipeg Clinic, as well as splitting route D16 into two routes, which would run to downtown from Polo Park and RRC’s Notre Dame campus, respectively. If approved, those changes could roll out in June.

Mayor Scott Gillingham acknowledged riders have been frustrated with the new system ever since it rolled out in the summer and said they’ll need to keep making changes.

“The big change we made to the primary transit network was the right decision, but I’m not pleased with the way it’s rolled out,” says Gillingham. “I don’t think anyone is pleased. We’re having to make a lot of adjustments. But we will make the adjustments.”

Riders have cited longer commutes, crowded buses, more transfers and longer walks to their regular stops. These concerns are highlighted in a new survey by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, which is also concerned for its businesses.

“It is having an impact on downtown businesses and people who want to get here,” says CEO Kate Fenske. “We know there’s less people, in terms of the survey respondents, they’re coming downtown less, so that’s a real concern for us.”

