Overtime in Olympic men’s hockey hot Proline pick

The underdog may’ve won, but a solid majority of Proline bettors saw the Olympic men’s hockey final being decided in overtime.

Jack Hughes’s goal in the extra session gave the United States a 2-1 win over Canada in the gold-medal match Sunday in Italy. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., just 28 per cent of bettors backed the American victory but 59 per cent had the contest being settled in overtime.

Forty-one per cent of players backed the Americans at +1.5 goals but just three per cent had Hughes scoring in the game. Then again, just two per cent had Cale Makar scoring for Canada while less than one per cent saw Matt Boldy also scoring for the U.S.

Earlier, the United States edged Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the women’s hockey gold medal. It’s a result 59 per cent of players saw coming but just four per cent had the game being settled in overtime.

Seventeen per cent of bettors took Canada at +1.5 goals and less than one per cent had the under at 4.5 goals.

Canadas final two gold medals came in short-track speedskating and men’s curling. Steven Dubois won the 500-metre short-track race while Brad Jacobs defeated Great Britain 9-6 to win the curling final.

Only 24 per cent of players backed Dubois’ win but 91 per cent supported Jacobs’ victory. Another 40 per cent correctly predicted the over 10.5 total points for the curling final.

Canada finished with 21 total medals (five gold, seven silver, nine bronze). Forty-two per cent of bettors had Canada under 7.5 gold medals.

The Toronto Raptors returned from the all-star break with wins over Chicago (110-101 on Thursday) and Milwaukee (122-94 on Sunday). Ninety-five per cent of bettors backed the Raptors victory over the Bulls while 84 per cent had them on the spread (minus-six) and 69 per cent had the under at 233.5 points.

Eighty-seven per cent backed Toronto on Sunday while 76 per cent had the winners on the minus-six spread. But just 13 per cent had the under at 219.5 points.

A digital player won $9,664.95 from a $20.40 bet on an eight-leg European soccer parlay while a retail bettor earned $2,283.60 from a $1 wager on another eight-leg European soccer parlay.

Meanwhile a $1 wager on a 12-leg U.S. college basketball parlay earned another retail player $1,084.40.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.